Indian minister hails Russian-Indian ties

NEW DELHI, September 13. /TASS corr. Evgeny Pakhomov/. Outside forces cannot influence the friendly nature of Russian-Indian bilateral relations, including in the sphere of oil and gas, Indian Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan told TASS on Thursday.

"I do not see any change in our relationship with Russia, we have a very special relationship with Russia, and no other force can influence our friendship," the minister said in the reply to the question about whether US anti-Russian sanctions can influence Russian-Indian relations in the sphere of oil and gas.

"Today, Russia is one of our closest friends. We have special ties with Russia, especially in the oil and gas sector. We have big investment in Russia. Russian companies have big investments in Indian oil industry," the minister reminded.

"Just last June we have started importing Russian LNG. Our relationship in energy in particular is multidimensional, in [the] future it will only increase," Pradhan added.

The Indian minister took part in the conference "India-Russia in the 21st Century: Enhancing the Special Privileged Strategic Partnership", which opened on Thursday in New Delhi.

In his speech at the conference, Pradhan mentioned that since the 1990s, India has been investing in the Sakhalin project. Last year, Rosneft invested $13 bln in India’s oil assets. Starting this year, India is receiving liquid natural gas (LNG) from Gazprom.

Earlier, the Indian minister told journalists that Russia’s share in the Indian energy import reaches 1%, which constitutes about $1 billion. However, new long-term agreements with Rosneft and Gazprom will allow the Russian share in the Indian oil and gas export to reach 5% and 10% respectively.