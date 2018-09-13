Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US extends North Korea-related sanctions

World
September 13, 17:49 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article
US Department of Treasury

US Department of Treasury

© AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON, September 13. /TASS/. The US Department of Treasury blacklisted Russia’s Volasys Silver Star company located in Vladivostok in terms of sanctions against North Korea, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) reports on Tuesday.

An individual from North Korea and a Chinese company are also hit by sanctions.

The strictest regime of sanctions is currently in effect against North Korea, providing for financial sanctions, the ban on supplies of rocket fuel and dual-purpose equipment and materials, and exports of coal, iron, lead and other products from the country. Sanctions were toughened last time on December 22 of the last year.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Coincidence? Two men UK branded as 'suspects' in Skripal case wait for Britain’s apology
2
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
3
Washington’s policies in Syria lead world towards edge of the abyss, says diplomat
4
Press review: Putin stuns Japan with peace deal bid and will Russia exit Council of Europe
5
West brings up new reasons for imminent strike on Syria — Russia’s UN envoy
6
UK’s Skripal case ‘suspects’ say they are fitness industry businessmen not linked to GRU
7
Metropolitan Police confident Skripal suspects used aliases
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT