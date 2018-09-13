US extends North Korea-related sanctions

WASHINGTON, September 13. /TASS/. The US Department of Treasury blacklisted Russia’s Volasys Silver Star company located in Vladivostok in terms of sanctions against North Korea, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) reports on Tuesday.

An individual from North Korea and a Chinese company are also hit by sanctions.

The strictest regime of sanctions is currently in effect against North Korea, providing for financial sanctions, the ban on supplies of rocket fuel and dual-purpose equipment and materials, and exports of coal, iron, lead and other products from the country. Sanctions were toughened last time on December 22 of the last year.