Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN High Commissioner may ask Trump to pardon Russian pilot

World
September 13, 14:05 UTC+3 KALUGA

Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova contacted the UN high commissioner and he said that the matter was worth consideration

Share
1 pages in this article

KALUGA, September 13. /TASS/. United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Raad Al Hussein may ask US President Donald Trump to pardon Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is serving out a 20-year sentence in a US jail, Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova told reporters, while on a working trip to the Kaluga Region on Thursday.

Read also
Konstantin Yaroshenko

Yaroshenko’s defense asks UN special rapporteurs to look into his case — attorney

"The high commissioner for human rights may ask the president to pardon the man, like it is done in other cases. I have contacted the UN high commissioner and he said that the matter was worth consideration and they would respond to it," Moskalkova noted.

She elaborated that a month ago, she had received a letter from Yaroshenko, who thanked her for not forgetting him. Moskalkova added that she was planning to meet with the pilot’s wife and daughter, who had recently returned from the US after meeting with him, to find out about his health condition.

The Russian human rights ombudsperson earlier said at a meeting with students at Tsiolkovsky Kaluga State University that Yaroshenko’s health "is completely ruined." "During his arrest, his teeth were knocked out and he has been unable to get himself new teeth so far. As for what he eats, his weekly diet includes about 50 grams of meet, he speaks with his family on the phone for fifteen minutes a month and is allowed to walk outside for an hour a month," Moskalkova noted.

Yaroshenko case

Read also
Konstantin Yaroshenko

US-jailed Russian pilot keeps close eye on developments in Russia, hopes for Moscow’s help

Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in May 2010, and was later clandestinely transferred to the United States. In September 2011, he was found guilty of conspiring to smuggle a major cocaine shipment into the US, and sentenced to 20 years behind bars. However, Yaroshenko pleaded not guilty, saying that his arrest was a setup and the case was fabricated.

Until recently, Yaroshenko had been serving out his sentence at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution, but in mid-June he was first transferred to a transit prison in Brooklyn, New York, and then to the Danbury prison, which holds more than 1,400 inmates.

Russian officials and the pilot’s family have persistently requested that Washington extradite him to Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin awards Russian, Chinese and Mongolian servicemen at Vostok-2018 drills
2
Two men whom London branded as 'suspects' in Skripal case wait for Britain’s apologies
3
Russia-Denmark dispute on Arctic rights still on agenda, says minister
4
Russian Defense Ministry: militants pick out kids to ‘star’ in false flag op in Syria
5
Nearly 250,000 refugees return to Syria from abroad — Russian Defense Ministry
6
Intesa wants to finance Nord Stream 2 project, says board chairman
7
Russian deputy prime minister dismisses rumors US astronauts damaged Soyuz
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT