EU prolongs sanctions against Russia for six months

World
September 13, 10:42 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

The sanctions apply to 155 persons and 44 entities

© EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

BRUSSELS, September 13. /TASS/. The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia, which expire on September 15, for another six months, the EU Council press service reported on Thursday.

"The Council has prolonged the restrictive measures over actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for a further six months, until 15 March 2019," the press service said in a statement.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

Russia manages to return economy to growth despite sanctions and crises — PM Medvedev

According to the statement, the sanctions apply to 155 persons and 44 entities.

"The legal acts were adopted by the Council by written procedure. They will be available in the EU Official Journal of 14 September 2018," the document states.

Permanent representatives for 28 EU countries made the decision to prolong the anti-Russian sanctions on September 5.

There are several EU packages of sanctions currently operating against Russia: economic sanctions, restrictive measures and restrictions over the Crimean accession issue. The last one is a package of target sanctions against Crimea, with which European businesses are prohibited to maintain any ties. The specified measures, adopted as part of the so-called EU non-recognition policy for Crimea’s accession to Russia, will operate until January 31, 2019, and can be prolonged.

