Death toll in explosion in eastern Afghanistan climbs to 68 — media

World
September 12, 9:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At least 128 more were injured

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. At least 68 people have been killed, and 128 more were injured in an explosion in a crowd of protesters in the Afghan province of Nangarhar in the east of the country, the TV channel TOLOnews tweeted, quoting local health care officials.

Bomb explosion kills 50 people in Afghanistan, say TV channels

Mass media earlier reported that 50 people were killed in the explosion. On Tuesday, a representative for the provincial governor stated that a suicide bomber blew himself up in a crowd of protesters who gathered in the Momand Dara district, Nangarhar province. He said that the protesters gathered demanding that the commander of the Achin district police forces, located near the Momand Dara district, be fired.

There were also reports on September 11 of seven explosions that shook the area near three educational facilities in the Nangarhar province. France Press reported that a child was killed and four people were injured in a terror attack near a school in the city of Jalalabad.

None of the terror groups operating in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) denies its involvement in the explosion.

