Russia to raise issue of easing North Korea sanctions at UN Security Council — diplomat

World
September 12, 6:18 UTC+3

The hardest sanctions regime is operating today against North Korea

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Moscow will raise at the UN Security Council the issue of easing international sanctions against North Korea, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on the sidelines of the 4th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"While North Korea is taking steps towards the denuclearization [of the Korean Peninsula], we believe that the [UN] Security Council should consider [the issue] of proportionally easing the regime of sanctions against North Korea. We will raise this issue," he said.

The hardest sanctions regime is operating today against North Korea, which stipulates, in particular, financial restrictions, arms embargo and the prohibition of the deliveries of missile fuel, equipment and dual-purpose materials, as well as exporting coal, iron, lead, sea food and other products from the country.

Situation on the Korean Peninsula
