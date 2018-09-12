Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US energy secretary to meet Russian finance minister in Russia — source

World
September 12, 4:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to earlier reports, the US official was also expected to meet Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak during the visit

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov plans to meet with US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, who will visit Russia this week, a source close to organizers of the meeting told TASS on Tuesday.

According to earlier reports, the US official was expected to meet Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak during the visit. The US official will also participate in bilateral meetings with government counterparts and meet with industry representatives in the region, a spokesperson for the US Department of Energy earlier said.

Energy ministers of Russia and the United States will discuss energy dialog restoration, situation with Iran and the Nord Stream 2 projects, Novak told reporters earlier. According to the Russian minister, the upcoming meeting was initiated by both sides. The possibility of a meeting in Moscow was discussed during Novak's visit to Washington.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on media reports about possible US airstrikes on Russian troops in Syria
2
US refuses to certify Russian plane for Open Skies Treaty inspections
3
West voices new reasons for its attack on Syrian government — Russia’s UN envoy
4
Russian rotocraft maker to start exporting Ansat helicopters in 2019
5
US Secretary of Energy to visit Russia
6
Russia’s, US energy ministers plan to discuss Iran and Nord Stream 2
7
Former Georgian minister says US held suspicious experiments at lab in Georgia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT