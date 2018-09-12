US energy secretary to meet Russian finance minister in Russia — source

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov plans to meet with US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, who will visit Russia this week, a source close to organizers of the meeting told TASS on Tuesday.

According to earlier reports, the US official was expected to meet Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak during the visit. The US official will also participate in bilateral meetings with government counterparts and meet with industry representatives in the region, a spokesperson for the US Department of Energy earlier said.

Energy ministers of Russia and the United States will discuss energy dialog restoration, situation with Iran and the Nord Stream 2 projects, Novak told reporters earlier. According to the Russian minister, the upcoming meeting was initiated by both sides. The possibility of a meeting in Moscow was discussed during Novak's visit to Washington.