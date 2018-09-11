Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Team of 45 people to be tasked to draft amendments to Syrian constitution — diplomat

World
September 11, 23:26 UTC+3

It was decided "to set up a technical group of experts" to give an impetus to this process

Share
1 pages in this article

GENEVA, September 11. /TASS/. A team of 45 people will be tasked to draft amendments to the Syrian constitution, however the procedure for its work has not yet been agreed, Russian president’s special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Tuesday.

He said that a group will be set up to draft the country’s new constitution or amend the existing one. The group, in his words, will consist of 45 people who will represent the government, the opposition and civil society.

He stressed that the Syrian government "demonstrates readiness to help form the Constitutional Committee and launch its productive work."

According to the Russian diplomat, the Russian delegation will continue consultations with the Turkish and Iranian partners. "It is very important for us to ensure successful work of the Constitutional Committee so that it could yield visible results," he said.

Apart from that, he said that representatives of the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations - Russia, Iran and turkey - and the United Nations, who had consultations in Geneva, have agreed in principle the lists of members of Syria’s would-be Constitutional Committee. Further work will be done by a technical team of experts.

"We have agreed in principle the government’s and opposition’s lists," he said. "These lists will require final approval by representatives of the three guarantor nations and [UN Secretary General’s Envoy for Syria] Staffan de Mistura after such a list from civil society is agreed," Lavrentyev said, adding that "there are questions" to it.

According to the Russian diplomat, it was decided "to set up a technical group of experts" to give an impetus to this process.

United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura invited high-ranking diplomats from the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations for consultations in Geneva on September 10-11. Along with Lavrentyev, Russia was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin. Deputy Foreign Ministers Hossein Ansari and Sedat Onal represented Iran and Turkey, respectively.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on media reports about possible US airstrikes on Russian troops in Syria
2
Filming of staged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib begins, Russian top brass says
3
British public being prepared for aggressive measures against Russia — embassy
4
Diplomat: US reluctant to share information about Syria's chemical facilities
5
Will Russia win the race to cure cancer? New wonder drug to conclude clinical tests
6
Expert-level gas talks of Russia, EU and Ukraine to begin in Brussels on Wednesday
7
Vostok 2018 drills involving 300,000 troops kick off in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT