Team of 45 people to be tasked to draft amendments to Syrian constitution — diplomat

GENEVA, September 11. /TASS/. A team of 45 people will be tasked to draft amendments to the Syrian constitution, however the procedure for its work has not yet been agreed, Russian president’s special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Tuesday.

He said that a group will be set up to draft the country’s new constitution or amend the existing one. The group, in his words, will consist of 45 people who will represent the government, the opposition and civil society.

He stressed that the Syrian government "demonstrates readiness to help form the Constitutional Committee and launch its productive work."

According to the Russian diplomat, the Russian delegation will continue consultations with the Turkish and Iranian partners. "It is very important for us to ensure successful work of the Constitutional Committee so that it could yield visible results," he said.

Apart from that, he said that representatives of the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations - Russia, Iran and turkey - and the United Nations, who had consultations in Geneva, have agreed in principle the lists of members of Syria’s would-be Constitutional Committee. Further work will be done by a technical team of experts.

"We have agreed in principle the government’s and opposition’s lists," he said. "These lists will require final approval by representatives of the three guarantor nations and [UN Secretary General’s Envoy for Syria] Staffan de Mistura after such a list from civil society is agreed," Lavrentyev said, adding that "there are questions" to it.

According to the Russian diplomat, it was decided "to set up a technical group of experts" to give an impetus to this process.

United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura invited high-ranking diplomats from the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations for consultations in Geneva on September 10-11. Along with Lavrentyev, Russia was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin. Deputy Foreign Ministers Hossein Ansari and Sedat Onal represented Iran and Turkey, respectively.