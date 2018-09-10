Japanese PM says making peace treaty historic task for him, Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe believes that making a peace treaty between Tokyo and Moscow is a historic task that Russian President Vladimir Putin and he need to achieve.

"I would like to discuss ways for us to achieve our historic task, which is making a peace treaty," Abe said at the beginning of talks with the Russian leader on Monday.

The Japanese prime minister was confident that the ongoing Bilateral Year of Japanese and Russian Culture would play "a huge role in deepening mutual understanding between the two countries’ people."