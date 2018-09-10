Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, UN begin consultations on Syrian constitutional committee in Geneva

World
September 10, 12:41 UTC+3 GENEVA
Share
1 pages in this article

GENEVA, September 10. /TASS/. High-ranking Russian diplomats have begun consultations with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura on the formation of a Syrian constitutional committee in Geneva. The Russian delegation includes Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.

Read also

Russian, Iranian, Turkish officials to discuss Syrian Constitutional Committee

The two-day consultations will involve various discussion formats. On Monday, the UN envoy is scheduled to hold a meeting with representatives of the three guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire - Russia, Iran and Turkey. De Mistura said earlier that the parties planned to discuss ways to assist the Syrian parties in organizing the committee’s activities.

Participants in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 30, decided to establish a constitutional committee that will work on the country’s new constitution together with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura. The full candidate list will comprise 150 people, including 100 representatives of the Syrian government and domestic opposition, as well as 50 members of the foreign-based opposition. The UN envoy suggested that the committee should consist of no more than 50 members.

The Syrian government and opposition have conveyed their candidate lists for the committee to the UN envoy. Besides, there is also a list containing the names of civil activists.

De Mistura considers consultations with the three guarantor countries as an important step in diplomatic efforts to resolve the Syria issue planned for September. He will hold a meeting with members of the so-called "small group" on Syria (Great Britain, Germany, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United States and France) on September 14, as well as with representatives of the European Union and the Arab League. On September 20, the UN envoy is expected to present a report about developments concerning the Syrian political process to the United Nations Security Council.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s, US energy ministers plan to discuss Iran and Nord Stream 2
2
Euro surges above 81-ruble mark for first time since March 2016
3
FSB: Kiev's intelligence agencies assist IS militants in plotting terror attacks in Russia
4
US warplanes use phosphorus bomb to deliver airstrikes in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
5
Defense ministry confirms US F-22 jets escorted Russian strategic bombers over Arctic
6
Press review: Russia may play Butina's human rights card and US to talk energy with Moscow
7
Russia, UN begin consultations on Syrian constitutional committee in Geneva
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT