Pentagon has no data about reported use of phosphorous bombs in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. The United States Department of Defense has no information about an alleged use of phosphorous bombs in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, Pentagon spokesman Commander Sean Robertson told TASS.

Vladimir Savchenko, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties, stated on Sunday that phosphorous bombs were used by the US air force warplanes to deliver a strike on the settlement of Hajin in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor governorate on September 8.

"At this time, we have not received any reports of any use of white phosphorous," Robertson said in an interview with TASS. "None of the military units in the area are even equipped with white phosphorous munitions of any kind."

Savchenko stated earlier that two F-15 warplanes of the US air force delivered airstrikes on the settlement of Hajin with the use of phosphorous bombs last Saturday, September 8, adding that the airstrikes resulted in heavy fires.

The Russian reconciliation center warned that the use of munitions containing yellow phosphorus is prohibited by an additional protocol to the Geneva Convention of 1949.