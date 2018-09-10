Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Pentagon has no data about reported use of phosphorous bombs in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

World
September 10, 4:38 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The Russian reconciliation center warned that the use of munitions containing yellow phosphorus is prohibited by an additional protocol to the Geneva Convention of 1949

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photos/Charles Dharapak

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. The United States Department of Defense has no information about an alleged use of phosphorous bombs in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, Pentagon spokesman Commander Sean Robertson told TASS.

Vladimir Savchenko, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties, stated on Sunday that phosphorous bombs were used by the US air force warplanes to deliver a strike on the settlement of Hajin in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor governorate on September 8.

"At this time, we have not received any reports of any use of white phosphorous," Robertson said in an interview with TASS. "None of the military units in the area are even equipped with white phosphorous munitions of any kind."

Savchenko stated earlier that two F-15 warplanes of the US air force delivered airstrikes on the settlement of Hajin with the use of phosphorous bombs last Saturday, September 8, adding that the airstrikes resulted in heavy fires.

The Russian reconciliation center warned that the use of munitions containing yellow phosphorus is prohibited by an additional protocol to the Geneva Convention of 1949.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pentagon has no data about reported use of phosphorous bombs in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
2
US warplanes use phosphorus bomb to deliver airstrikes in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Russia, Armenia agree to continue weapons supplies to Yerevan - Armenian PM
4
President Putin congratulates incumbent Moscow Mayor Sobyanin with elections victory
5
Russian figure skater Trusova sets new world record at ISU Junior Grand Prix in Lithuania
6
Russian Railways to prepare study for ‘light metro’ line construction in Vietnam
7
Russia records unidentified helicopters delivering weapons to Taliban, IS in Afghanistan
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT