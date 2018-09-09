Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Armenian PM says has relations of trust with Russian president

World
September 09, 17:00 UTC+3 YEREVAN

On Saturday, Nikol Pashinyan paid a working visit to Moscow

YEREVAN, September 9. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who has just returned from a visit to Moscow, said on Sunday he has relations of trust with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I returned from Moscow late in the evening. We discussed most important issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin. I would like to say that we have managed to establish trust between us," he said when addressing people in the Armenian city of Idzhevan, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

"This mutual trust will promote direct Russian investments to Armenia," he stressed.

Pashinyan said earlier there were no problems between his country and Russia, with relations between the two states being at a "brilliant" level.

On September 8, the Armenian prime minister paid a working visit to Moscow and met with the Russian president.

