Putin congratulates Tajik president on national holiday

World
September 09, 14:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian leader expressed confidence in the further comprehensive consolidation of alliance and strategic partnership between the two countries

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, congratulating him on Tajikistan’s national holiday, Independence Day, the Kremlin press service reported on Sunday.

"The Russian state leader highly valued the state of bilateral relations which are based on the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect: an intensified political dialogue between the two countries, fruitful cooperation in the trade-economic, energy, science-technical, cultural and other spheres and constructive cooperation in addressing current regional problems," the telegram reads.

Putin expressed confidence in the further comprehensive consolidation of alliance and strategic partnership between Russia and Tajikistan for the benefit of the peoples of the two states and for the provision of stability and security in the Central Asian region.

