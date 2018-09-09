Putin expresses confidence in development of cooperation in telegram to N.Korean leader

TOKYO, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, congratulating him on the 70th anniversary of North Korea’s founding, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. According to the agency, in his telegram the Russian president expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to develop cooperation in various areas.

"I congratulate you on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK. I note with satisfaction friendly relations between the Russian Federation and the DPRK," the KCNA cited the telegram.

In the telegram Putin expressed confidence that Moscow and Pyongyang will secure "the further extension of bilateral dialogue and constructive cooperation in various spheres," the agency reported. "It fully meets the interests of the peoples of our states and is in line with the consolidation of stability and security on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia in general," the telegram reads.

A parade dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea took place in Pyongyang on September 9. Russia was represented at the parade by Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko. This past Saturday she met with Kim Jong-un and gave him a personal message from Putin. The North Korean leader, for his part, confirmed readiness to visit Russia.