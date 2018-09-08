Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US Gen Dunford says not scheduled to speak with Russia’s Gen Gerasimov over Syria

World
September 08, 20:48 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said "he is ‘disappointed, but not surprised’ by the failure of the Idlib talks."

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that he had not spoken with General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces, "since the crisis over Idlib began" and no more contacts had been scheduled, the US Department of Defense said on Saturday.

"The chairman said he has not spoken with Gen. Valery Gerasimov, his Russian counterpart, since the crisis over Idlib began, and that he is not scheduled to speak with him," the article said.

Dunford said "he is ‘disappointed, but not surprised’ by the failure of the Idlib talks," it says.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey met in the Iranian capital city Tehran on September 7 to discuss measures to ensure lasting normalization in Syria, including a range additional steps to eliminate the nest of international terrorism in the Idlib governorate, to promote political settlement and resolution of humanitarian problems, in particular to create conditions for the return of refugees and internally displaced persons.

Idlib is the only large region in Syria that is still controlled by illegal armed groups. In 2017, a northern de-escalation zone was established in Idlib to give shelter to militants and their families who are reluctant to voluntarily surrender arms.

The presidents of the three nations said in a declaration passed after their summit meeting in Tehran that Russia, Iran and Turkey would continue joining efforts until all terrorists were eradicated in Syria and the situation stabilized there. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the news conference after the summit that ousting terrorists from Idlib is "the main task at this stage.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian, Vietnamese positions on most global issues are similar, the statement says
2
Russian senate speaker meeting with North Korean leader in Pyongyang
3
US Gen Dunford says not scheduled to speak with Russia’s Gen Gerasimov over Syria
4
Fracture on Soyuz spacecraft most likely caused by technological error — Roscosmos CEO
5
Russia helping Syria modernize its air defense system, ambassador says
6
Russian diplomat slams Western calls for cooperation over Skripal case as absurd
7
Putin: Russia has proof that militants prepare provocations with chemical weapons in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT