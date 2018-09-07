Russian, Turkish and Iranian leaders start third summit on Syrian settlement

TEHRAN, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani have started work as part of the third summit on the Syrian settlement.

Being the host of the meeting, Rouhani welcomed his guests at the Tehran international congress center. After a usual handshake the state leaders took part in a photo session and then proceeded to a specially prepared room for a conversation. The September 7 summit is expected to start with the three president’s statements in the presence of media representatives and then continue as a closed meeting. Putin, Rouhani and Erdogan will make a joint statement after the summit and share with reporters their assessments of the held discussion.