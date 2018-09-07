Putin arrives in Tehran to take part in trilateral summit on Syria

TEHRAN, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Tehran where, together with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani, he will hold the third summit on the Syrian settlement.

The first such trilateral meeting was held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on November 22, 2017. The next summit took place in Ankara on April 4. The parties adopted a joint statement expressing their intention to continue this work at the top level.

Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov earlier told reporters that during the current meeting the three leaders would pay considerable attention to the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone and possible provocations to stage the use of chemical weapons by Damascus.