Russian plane delivers over 10 tonnes of aid to Syria

World
September 07, 7:40 UTC+3 HMEYMIM

The humanitarian cargo will be distributed among residents of the Latakia province

HMEYMIM /Syria/, September 7. /TASS/. More than 10 tonnes of humanitarian cargo for residents of areas liberated from militants have been flown to Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Syria by an Il-76 military transport plane.

Over 2.8 tonnes of food products delivered as humanitarian aid to Syria’s Aleppo

"A humanitarian cargo of more than 10 tonnes was taken to the Syrian Arab Republic. It includes food packages containing essential products - canned food, cereals, sugar, as well as hygienic items and individual water purification filters," said Col. Sergey Gaidamaka, who heads the humanitarian deliveries group of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Sides in Syria.

The humanitarian cargo will be distributed among residents of the Latakia province, who suffered from militants’ actions.

According to earlier reports, Russia has been regularly delivering humanitarian cargoes to Syria. Since 2015, about 2,000 humanitarian missions were carried out to distribute 3,000 tonnes of food, daily essentials and bottled water. Besides, Russian military doctors have provided medical assistance to about 92,000 Syrian residents.

