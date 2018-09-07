Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, US did not break off contacts on Syria — diplomat

World
September 07, 1:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Communications continue not only by military channels on the so-called deconfliction in order to avoid unpredicted incidents, but also on the political aspects of the situation

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington did not break off the contacts on Syria, including on political aspects of the situation there, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday speaking on Channel One Russia.

"Moscow and Washington didn’t sever the contacts on Syria," he said. "Communications continue not only by military channels on the so-called deconfliction in order to avoid unpredicted incidents, but also on the political aspects of the situation."

"That these contacts are not publicized is a different thing," Ryabkov said. "They don’t need publicizing because the positions of the sides differ significantly.".

