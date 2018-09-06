Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iran’s parliament speaker expects final decision on Idlib to be made at Tehran summit

World
September 06, 14:50 UTC+3 VOLGOGRAD

Iran’s parliament speaker said he hopes that the final decision on the situation in Syria’s Idlib will be made at the summit in Tehran on September 7

Share
1 pages in this article

VOLGOGRAD, September 6. /TASS/. Speaker of Iran’s Majlis (parliament) Ali Larijani has said he hopes that the final decision on the situation in Syria’s Idlib will be made at the summit in Tehran on September 7.

Read also

Putin, Erdogan may hold talks at Tehran summit — media

"I do hope that at the summit in Tehran, in which Mr. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will take part, he will be able to reach the final agreement with his counterparts on the events taking place in Idlib," Larijani said at a bilateral meeting with Speaker of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin on Thursday.

"Today, the global community has recognized that Iran and Russia had accomplished a lot in the fight against terrorism," the Majlis speaker added. "Now that we are talking to each other, terrorism is on the verge of its last breath in Syria."

According to Larijani, cooperation between Russia and Iran in recent years "has had a substantial impact on the developments in the region." In his view, that was the reason why "such countries as the United States begin to exert pressure on both Iran and Russia."

Larijani also thanked Russia for "efforts to reach agreements on the nuclear deal." "You are well aware of the fact that the Americans made every effort to destroy that agreement. I believe that, if there are no joint efforts, the deal will not survive," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US and allies gear up to invade Venezuela, expert warns
2
Russia’s fighter jets wipe out militants’ drone assembly workshop in Syria
3
Kremlin says Russia not involved in Skripal affair at any level
4
Putin, Merkel did not discuss Syria — Kremlin
5
Fracture on Soyuz spacecraft most likely caused by technological error — Roscosmos CEO
6
Russia’s economy minister says no long-term factors for ruble’s weakening in place
7
Vostok-2018 exercise to involve 21 formations from 10 regions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT