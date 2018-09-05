Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people

At least eight people were killed and more than 200 people were injured by the storm, the Kyodo news agency reported © Kentaro Ikushima/Mainichi Newspaper via AP

Having made its landfall, Typhoon Jebi, the most powerful storm to strike the Asia-Pacific region in 25 years, has battered western Japan disrupting transportation due to violent wind gusts and heavy rain. According to the Kyodo news agency, 11 people were killed and more than 200 were injured by the typhoon. The Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo Prefectures bore the brunt of the typhoon’s fury, leaving power outages and massive flooding in its wake. More than 1.6 mln houses have been left without power. See the aftermath of Japan's most violent cyclone in a quarter of a century.