Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people

World
September 05, 15:15 UTC+3

Japan has been hit by its strongest typhoon in 25 years, causing 11 deaths and 200 injuries

A scaffolding collapsed due to strong winds generated by typhoon Jebi in Osaka, western Japan
© EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
Cars pilled up a day after typhoon Jebi hit the area in Kobe, western Japan
© EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
Powerful typhoon Jebi made landfall in western Japan disrupting transports due to strong winds and heavy rain
© EPA-EFE/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE
At least eight people were killed and more than 200 people were injured by the storm, the Kyodo news agency reported
© Kentaro Ikushima/Mainichi Newspaper via AP
According to media reports, people were hit by flying objects or buried under collapsed buildings
© EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
A ship stranded on a seawall in Nishinomiya, western Japan
© EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
A tanker that crashed into the bridge linking Kansai International Airport with mainland near Osaka
© EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
Tumbled cars seen following strong winds in Osaka, western Japan
© EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
Passengers who stayed overnight waiting at Kansai International Airport in Izumisano, Japan
© EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
Kansai International Airport seen partly inundated following typhoon in Izumisano, Japan
© Sayaka Kamohara/Mainichi Newspaper via AP
Flooded Kansai International Airport in Osaka Bay, Japan
© EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
+
Having made its landfall, Typhoon Jebi, the most powerful storm to strike the Asia-Pacific region in 25 years, has battered western Japan disrupting transportation due to violent wind gusts and heavy rain. According to the Kyodo news agency, 11 people were killed and more than 200 were injured by the typhoon. The Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo Prefectures bore the brunt of the typhoon’s fury, leaving power outages and massive flooding in its wake. More than 1.6 mln houses have been left without power. See the aftermath of Japan's most violent cyclone in a quarter of a century.

