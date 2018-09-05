Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tokyo regrets cancellation of former residents’ trip to South Kuril Island

World
September 05, 10:54 UTC+3 TOKYO

A group of Japanese citizens was expected to travel to the islands to visit their family graves

Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, September 5. /TASS/. The Japanese government regrets that a trip to the South Kuril Islands, arranged for their former Japanese residents, had to be cancelled, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

"Given the feelings of the former residents, this situation is highly regrettable," he said.

Read also

Japan protests to Russia over end of WWII anniversary events on Kuril Islands

Hokkaido authorities said earlier Russia had informed them that the trip, scheduled to take place on September 10-13, had to be cancelled as "the parties failed to agree on the details." A group of Japanese citizens was expected to travel to the islands to visit their family graves.

In September 2017, Russia and Japan arranged the first charter flight to the South Kuril Islands for their former residents. An agreement on that was reached at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held in Moscow on April 27, 2017. The first trip of 2018 took place on July 22.

South Kuril Islands issue

Since the mid-20th century, Russia and Japan have been holding consultations in order to clinch a peace treaty as a follow-up to World War II. The Kuril Islands issue remains the sticking point since after WWII the islands were handed over to the Soviet Union while Japan laid claims to the four southern islands. In 1956, the two countries signed a common declaration on ending the state of war and restoring diplomatic and all other relations, however, a peace treaty has still not been reached. Moscow has stated many times that Russia’s sovereignty over the islands cannot be called into question.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
10
South Ossetia remembers 10th anniversary of the five-day war with Georgia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov blasts US ‘manipulation’ of the dollar, NATO advance towards Russia’s borders
2
US shares Russian concerns on terrorists in Syria’s Idlib, Pompeo says
3
Fracture on Soyuz spacecraft most likely caused by technological error — Roscosmos CEO
4
Hull of Soyuz spacecraft was damaged before launch, says expert
5
Long-range, naval aircraft practice refueling over Mediterranean
6
Donetsk Republic’s police put two suspects in Zakharchenko murder on wanted list
7
Syrian sappers ready to demine demilitarized zone between Syria and Israel
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT