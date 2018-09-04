Abkhazia, Syria sign friendship and cooperation treaty

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. /TASS/. Abkhazia and Syria have signed a treaty of friendship and cooperation. The treaty was inked by the two countries’ presidents, Raul Khadzhimba of Abkhazia and Bashar Assad of Syria, in Damascus on Tuesda, a source in the Abkhazian delegation told TASS.

The Abkhazian delegation arrived on the first-ever official visit to Damascus on Tuesday morning.

"After the talks in Damascus, Presidents Khadzhimba and Assad signed the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between the two countries," the source said.

Syria recognized Abkhazia’s and South Ossetia’s independence on May 29, 2018 and established diplomatic relations with these South Caucasian republics. A friendship and cooperation treaty with South Ossetia was signed in July 2018, during an official visit to Syria by South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov.