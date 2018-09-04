Kiev court leaves former Ukrainian MP Savchenko under arrest till October 30

KIEV, September 4. /TASS/. A court in Kiev has prolonged the arrest of parliament member Nadezhda Savchenko, accused of plotting terrorist attacks, till October 30, Savchenko’s lawyer Alexander Shadrin told TASS. The court thereby dismissed the lawyer’s request for Savchenko’s release on parole. Shadrin said the defense will protest this decision.

The Ukrainian parliament on March 22 stripped Savchenko of immunity and authorized her detention and arrest. First, Savchenko was detained and arrested for two months. The arrest was prolonged again and the request for easing the restrictive measure was turned down. Investigators suspect Savchenko of plotting terrorist attacks inside the parliament’s building and the government compound in Kiev.