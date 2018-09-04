Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev court leaves former Ukrainian MP Savchenko under arrest till October 30

World
September 04, 17:18 UTC+3 KIEV

A court in Kiev has prolonged the arrest of parliament member Nadezhda Savchenko, accused of plotting terrorist attacks

Share
1 pages in this article
Nadezhda Savchenko

Nadezhda Savchenko

© Pyotr Sivkov/TASS

Read also
Nadezhda Savchenko

Ukrainian prosecutors to demand maximum penalty for MP Savchenko

KIEV, September 4. /TASS/. A court in Kiev has prolonged the arrest of parliament member Nadezhda Savchenko, accused of plotting terrorist attacks, till October 30, Savchenko’s lawyer Alexander Shadrin told TASS. The court thereby dismissed the lawyer’s request for Savchenko’s release on parole. Shadrin said the defense will protest this decision.

The Ukrainian parliament on March 22 stripped Savchenko of immunity and authorized her detention and arrest. First, Savchenko was detained and arrested for two months. The arrest was prolonged again and the request for easing the restrictive measure was turned down. Investigators suspect Savchenko of plotting terrorist attacks inside the parliament’s building and the government compound in Kiev.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
10
South Ossetia remembers 10th anniversary of the five-day war with Georgia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Fracture on Soyuz spacecraft most likely caused by technological error — Roscosmos CEO
2
Diplomat says US supplying arms to terrorists in Syria
3
Kremlin believes terrorist ‘problem’ in Idlib needs to be ‘straightened out’
4
Defense chief reveals details of Vostok-2018 military drills
5
Moscow vows to warn US, if it violates Russia’s electoral legislation
6
Parisian thieves loot 1 mln euro from Russian tourists in highway robbery
7
Russia reminds Google spreading calls for election-day protests may be punishable
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT