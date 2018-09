Armenian PM to visit Moscow on September 8

YEREVAN, September 4, /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Russia on September 8 to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pashinyan’s Spokesman Armen Yegoyan wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

"On September 8, Prime Minister Pashinyan will make a working visit to Russia, he is expected to hold a meeting with Russian President Putin on the same day," Yegoyan said, adding that the prime minister would also meet with Russian businessmen of Armenian origin.

Pashinyan said earlier that he planned to discuss the entire range of bilateral issues with Putin. He has already held two meetings with Vladimir Putin after being elected prime minister.