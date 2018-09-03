Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IS revenues plummeted tenfold to $300 mln per year since 2014 — FSB

September 03, 21:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This is primarily because of the significant decline in earnings from oil production and receipts of ‘taxes’ imposed by militants on territories under their control, according to FSB

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Revenues of the Islamic State international terrorist organization outlawed in Russia fell tenfold since 2014, prompting terrorists to turn to cheaper ways of operations, Head of the Intelligence and International Ties Department at Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Sergei Beseda said on Monday.

"If comparing financial revenues [of IS], which were in 2014 and estimated at about $3 bln, IS militants by now manage to get about $200-300 mln annually - that is, 90% less," the official said. "This is primarily because of the significant decline in earnings from oil production and receipts of ‘taxes’ imposed by militants on territories under their control," Beseda said.

Losses in manpower, materiel and funding forced terror groups led by IS to turn to cheaper ways of operations, the official said. "The terrorist organization is changing its focus to less expensive projects now. In particular, activities in social media have stirred up. Propaganda through social media has intensified and recruitment of fighters [is also taking place] exactly through social media," Beseda added.

