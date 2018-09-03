Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Japanese PM plans to discuss economic cooperation, North Korea issue with Putin

World
September 03, 10:58 UTC+3 TOKYO

Shinzo Abe expects to hold a meeting with Vladimir Putin during his visit to the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 10-13

TOKYO, September 3. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expects to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 10-13, where he is scheduled to attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), as Abe himself said at a Monday meeting with members of the country’s cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

According to Abe, he plans to discuss a number of issues, including economic cooperation between the two countries and the North Korea issue.

"We will hold a heart-to-heart conversation on joint economic cooperation on the four northern islands [which is what Japan calls Russia’s South Kuril Islands - TASS], as well as on humanitarian measures concerning their former residents. I am determined to ensure progress in peace treaty talks," Abe said, as cited by the NHK TV channel.

Besides, the Japanese prime minister said that the meeting’s agenda also included general cooperation issues and global problems, namely the situation on the Korean Peninsula. "As for economic relations between Japan and Russia, I would like to confirm progress concerning the eight-point cooperation plan. I would also like to confirm cooperation with Russia in resolving the most pressing global issues, first and foremost, the North Korean one," he added.

According to media reports, Japan is also considering Abe’s meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga and South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon.

The Fourth Eastern Economic Forum is scheduled to be held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 11-13. TASS is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event. The news agency is also the operator of the forum’s presentation zone.

A Japanese delegation of 400 members, led by the country’s prime minister, is expected to take part in the event.

