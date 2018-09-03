Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Abe-Putin meeting during Eastern Economic Forum under consideration — government

World
September 03, 10:27 UTC+3 TOKYO

The Fourth Eastern Economic Forum is scheduled to be held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 11-13

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

TOKYO, September 3. /TASS/. The Japanese government is considering a meeting between the country’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Fourth Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Vladivostok, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a regular press conference in Tokyo on Monday.

Read also

Putin, Xi Jinping to meet at Eastern Economic Forum in September

"If circumstances allow, Prime Minister Abe is scheduled to attend the Eastern Economic Forum starting from September 11. We are considering a meeting between the Japanese and Russian leaders on this occasion but no specific agenda has been determined yet," he said.

Meanwhile, the Kyodo news agency reported that Japan was also considering a meeting between Abe and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Vladivostok.

The Japanese prime minister said earlier in an interview with the Sankei daily that he expected to hold thorough talks with Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. "I would like to resolve the issue of the four islands in the Northern Territories [which is what Japan calls Russia’s South Kuril Islands - TASS] and sign a peace treaty," he said.

The Fourth Eastern Economic Forum is scheduled to be held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 11-13. TASS is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event. The news agency is also the operator of the forum’s presentation zone.

A Japanese delegation of 400 members, led by the country’s prime minister, is expected to take part in the event.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
10
South Ossetia remembers 10th anniversary of the five-day war with Georgia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Top French diplomat says Assad won Syrian war
2
Rescuers find missing Mi-8 helicopter in Irkutsk Region
3
Russia’s Northern Fleet testing new military equipment in Arctic
4
Over 30,000 new teachers begin working in Syria’s liberated areas
5
Putin worked on his pension reform address by himself - Kremlin
6
Abe-Putin meeting during Eastern Economic Forum under consideration — government
7
Syrian air defenses repel missile attack at airbase near Damascus, say TV channels
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT