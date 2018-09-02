Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

About 30 thousand people attend Zakharchenko’s funeral in Donetsk

World
September 02, 10:38 UTC+3 DONETSK

He died on Friday in a terrorist explosion

Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, September 2. /TASS/. About 30 thousand people attended the funeral of the Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed unrecognized Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR], Alexander Zakharchenko, who died on Friday in a terrorist explosion in Donetsk.

The funeral ceremony is taking place in the Donetsk State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre named after Solovyanenko. Local ministers, MPs, military officers, entrepreneurs, seniors, students and schoolchildren have attended the ceremony.

A delegation from the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic was also in attendance, headed by its acting head Leonid Pasechnik.

Alexander Zakharchenko, who had been Prime Minister of the DPR since 2014, died in an explosion in downtown Donetsk on Friday. He was 42 years old. The blast left two people dead and nine injured, including DPR minister of taxes and duties, Alexander Timofeyev, and the head of a local youth organization, Nataliya Volkova. According to DPR Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Trapeznikov, who was appointed acting head of the republic, law enforcement agencies have already detained several suspects in the blast, who confirmed the Kiev government’s involvement. Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) denied any role in the blast.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
10
South Ossetia remembers 10th anniversary of the five-day war with Georgia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey will not ask for permission to buy S-400 missile systems - Erdogan
2
About 30 thousand people attend Zakharchenko’s funeral in Donetsk
3
Syrian air defenses repel missile attack at airbase near Damascus, say TV channels
4
Russia ready to boost military contacts with US — Lavrov
5
There is every reason to believe Kiev regime behind Zakharchenko’s murder — diplomat
6
High ranking officials from Russia to attend funeral of head of Donetsk People Republic
7
Putin congratulates Vietnamese president on 73rd anniversary of Vietnam’s independence
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT