Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japanese PM says hoping for detailed discussion with Putin in Vladivostok

World
September 02, 5:41 UTC+3 TOKYO

Shinzo Abe hopes to discuss the problem of sovereignty over the four islands that make up the northern territories and to sign a peace treaty

Share
1 pages in this article
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

© Abir Sultan/Pool via Reuters

TOKYO, September 2. /TASS/. Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hopes his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 4th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok will be substantial. He said it in an interview published by Sankei newspaper on Sunday.

"Mr. Putin and I will hold a substantial discussion," he said. "I’d like to resolve the problem of sovereignty over the four islands that make up the northern territories [the way the Japanese refer to the Southern Kurile Islands - Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan and the Habomai archipelago] and to sign a peace treaty."

Sankei said in this connection the meeting in Vladivostok would be the 22nd one for Putin and Abe.

As of the middle of the 20th century, Russia and Japan have been holding intermittent consultations on elaboration of a peace treaty to formalize the completion of World War II.

The problem of sovereignty over the Southern Kuriles remains the stumbling block in the process. Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and the uninhabited Habomai islets went over to the USSR upon the results of the war but Japan challenges the Soviet/Russian jurisdiction over them.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said many a time Russia’s sovereignty over them has been formalized in strict compliance with international law and cannot be a subject for discussions.

Vladivostok will host the 4th Eastern Economic Forum from September 11 through September 13. TASS is the general information partner, official photo host and moderator in the zone of investment project presentations at the forum.

The organizers says Abe will bring along with him a 400-strong Japanese delegation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Shinzo Abe Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
10
South Ossetia remembers 10th anniversary of the five-day war with Georgia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian air defenses repel missile attack at airbase near Damascus, say TV channels
2
Azerbaijan purchases military products worth $5 bln from Russia
3
Japanese PM says hoping for detailed discussion with Putin in Vladivostok
4
Russia to continue contributing to settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - Putin
5
Turkey expects to receive S-400 missile systems as soon as possible — Erdogan
6
High ranking officials from Russia to attend funeral of head of Donetsk People Republic
7
Russia, China to hold joint naval drills in Yellow Sea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT