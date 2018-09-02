Syrian air defenses repel missile attack at airbase near Damascus, say TV channels

TASS, September 2. Two powerful explosions occurred near a Syrian airbase in the Damascus area overnight to Sunday, the Iranian channel Press TV said, adding that the case in hand was a missile attack.

It also said the Syrian air defense system had intercepted the missiles launched towards the base.

In the meantime, the pan-Arabic satellite channel Al-Mayadeen said an army base in Mezzeh municipality located to the West of the capital city had undergone an attack by the Israeli Air Force.

Various other sources twittered the missiles had hit an ammunition depot at the base and secondary blasts were taking place in the area.

"It’s like the sun had risen for five seconds," a Damascus resident was quoted saying.

A Syrian research center located in Jamraya, a township in Rif Damashq Governorate near Damascus was one of the targets of the missile strikes that occurred overnight to Sunday, Al Jazeera said.

It said Syrian air defenses had brought several missiles down. It also quoted Syrian pro-government media saying other missiles had fallen on the compound of Mezzeh airbase in the western suburb of Damascus.

Al-Hadath channel said ammunitions depots located in the vicinity of the Mezzeh base were also targets of the strike.

The airbase in Mezzeh municipality in the western suburb of Damascus did not undergo an Israeli missile strike in the small hours of Sunday, SANA news agency said quoting a well-informed military source.

He said the cause explosions that were heard at around midnight was the detonation of ammunitions in a nearby depot resultant from short circuit.