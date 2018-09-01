Aliyev invites Putin to visit Azerbaijan

BOCHAROV RUCHEI, September 1. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to pay a visit to Azerbaijan. He said as much after negotiations with the Russian president.

"Relations between our two countries are full-fledged, friendly, good-neighborly and are based on partnership, the way it should be between good friends and neighbors. I want to once again thank Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for his invitation to visit Russia and would like, in turn, to invite you to pay a visit to Azerbaijan at any time convenient for you," Aliyev said.