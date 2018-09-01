Baku hopes Moscow will continue its efforts on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement - Aliyev

BOCHAROV RUCHEI, September 1. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has said he hopes Russia will push ahead with its efforts aimed at resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Russia, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, plays an important role in resolving the [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict. Russia is our neighbor, our historical partner and friend, and we hope that Russia will continue its efforts in the settlement of the conflict," Aliyev said.

The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region declared departure from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. During the 1992-1993 armed conflict Azerbaijan lost control over Nagorno-Karabakh and seven neighboring regions.

Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been going on since 1992. Russia, the US and France are co-chairs of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) that acts as a mediator in resolving the crisis.