Ukraine intensifies border patrols along line of contact after Zakharchenko’s murder

KIEV, September 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s state border guards service has intensified its border patrols along the line of contact in Donbass following reports that the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Alexander Zakharchenko, was killed in a blast on Friday.

"Patrols of border guards have been intensified at areas of concern. All reserve forces have been put on alert," the Ukrinform news agency quoted Ukrainian border guards spokesman, Oleg Slobodyan, as saying in a statement.

Slobodyan said that all persons and vehicles willing to leave the DPR are not allowed to cross the line of contact. "The border guards are monitoring the situation," he said.

The spokesman said that border guards act in coordination with the command of the so-called Unified Forces Operation (the Kiev government’s name for its military operation against the self-proclaimed republics.

Meanwhile, the Rostov Region border guards department of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said the seven checkpoints on the Russian-Ukrainian border, located on the region’s territory, operate in normal regime. This includes the checkpoints located on the territory of Donetsk People’s Republic.

Alexander Zakharchenko, who had been Prime Minister of the DPR since 2014, died in an explosion in downtown Donetsk on Friday. He was 42 years old. The blast left two people dead and nine injured, including DPR minister of taxes and duties, Alexander Timofeyev, and the head of a local youth organization, Natalya Volkova. DPR Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Trapeznikov was appointed acting head of the republic.

DPR law enforcement agencies have already detained several suspects in the blast, who confirmed the Kiev government’s involvement, the DPR interim head said. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) earlier denied any role in the blast.