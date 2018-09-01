US refusal to finance aid to Palestine to complicate settlement process — Russian mission

UN, September 1. /TASS/. Washington’s decision to end funding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) will complicate the Middle East settlement process, the Russian UN mission’s spokesman Fyodor Strzhizhovsky said.

"This US decision will not contribute to the process of promoting the Middle East reconciliation process, an essential element of which is the fair solution to the problem of Palestinian refugees," he said.

The spokesman added that Russia would "continue its support to UNRWA, whose activities go beyond the borders of the humanitarian sphere and are intended to stabilize the situation and assist the peace process in the Middle East."

The Russian diplomat said that "a significant part of international assistance, vital for many Palestinians" is sent to the region via UNRWA channels.

The US Department of State announced on Friday that it would fully end its contributions to UNRWA, describing the UN agency’s fundamental business model and fiscal practices as "unsustainable." Instead, the US government vowed to "intensify dialogue with the United Nations, host governments, and international stakeholders about new models and new approaches, which may include direct bilateral assistance from the United States and other partners."

UNRWA was created in line with the UN General Assembly resolution dated December 8, 1949, to provide assistance to Arab refugees from Palestine, who lost their homes and property as a result of the 1948 Arab-Israeli conflict. UNRWA protects the rights of Palestinian refugees and assists them in receiving education, medical assistance, humanitarian aid and social benefits.