DONETSK, September 1. /TASS/. The government of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) operates in normal regime, and its social and economic course will remain unchanged after the leader’s death, interim DPR head Dmitry Trapeznikov said on Friday.

"All executive and legislative bodies work in normal regime. All social guarantees will be fulfilled. The republic operates in normal regime," the Donetsk News Agency quoted Trapeznikov as saying.

Alexander Zakharchenko, who had been Prime Minister of the DPR since 2014, died in an explosion in downtown Donetsk on Friday. He was 42 years old. The blast left two people dead and nine injured, including DPR minister of taxes and duties, Alexander Timofeyev, and the head of a local youth organization, Natalya Volkova. Denis Pushilin, the speaker of the DPR legislature, described the blast as "a yet another act of aggression on the part of Ukraine."

DPR law enforcement agencies have already detained several suspects in the blast, who confirmed the Kiev government’s involvement. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) earlier denied any role in the blast.