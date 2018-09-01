Russia expects OSCE's assessments in wake of DPR leader's assassination

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia expects an assessment of the assassination of Alexander Zakharchenko, the Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR], from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Rossiya’24 news channel.

"In the first place, there’s the OSCE, which is involved in the developments in that region," she said. "I think we’ll hear assessments from them shortly. Everything that’s happening over there [in Ukraine] cannot but dumbfound the international community.".

She went on to say that the masterminds of the terrorist act in Donetsk and those who blessed them for this crime will stop at absolutely nothing.

"The fact this terrorist attack took place on the eve of September 1 when children return to the cities after the summer holidays speaks volumes," Zakharova said. "The people who perpetrated it and the people who blessed the perpetrators will not stop at anything at all."

TThe Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson said "the Kiev regime is driving its country to the verge of an all-out disaster at increasingly faster speeds."

Zakharova stressed a full dismissal of a peace settlement plan by the Ukrainian authorities. "It’s clear as daylight for everyone now they have fully scuttled the Minsk accords and that everyone except the Kiev regime had fulfilled their parts of the Minsk package," she said.

Zakharova added that the West had also failed to act persistently in the calls to Kiev to fulfill the obligations Ukraine had undersigned in the format of the Minsk package.