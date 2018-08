CHISINAU, August 31. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon and leader of the unrecognized Republic of Transnistria Vadim Kransoselsky plan to hold another round of talks on September 6, Krasnoselsky said at a press conference on Friday.

"Our meeting is scheduled to take place in the Moldovan president’s country residence in Condrita on September 6," he said.