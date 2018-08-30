Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Hungarian PM to meet with Putin in Moscow

World
August 30, 19:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The two leaders are expected to meet on September 18

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will visit Moscow on September 18, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the press release published on the Hungarian government’s website states.

"Confirming the information distributed on July 15 after the meeting between Orban and Putin, [Hungarian Cabinet of Ministers’ press secretary] Bertalan Havasi stated that Orban will meet head of the Russian state Vladimir Putin again on September 18 in Moscow," the message informs.

In July, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said that Moscow expects Orban to make a visit in September of this year.

