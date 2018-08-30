Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Macron: Europe needs to team up with Russia to build new security architecture

World
August 30, 12:41 UTC+3 HELSINKI

European countries should build a new security architecture on the continent together with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said

Read also

Macron says EU can’t rely on US for security, calls for more cooperation with Russia

HELSINKI, August 30. /TASS/. European countries should build a new security architecture on the continent together with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron told a joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Thursday.

"We discussed many issues, including trans-Atlantic ties and relations with Russia," Macron said. "We want Europe to have strategic and defense autonomy to rebuild European security architecture in a broad sense, like I said several months ago in St. Petersburg, and there is the need to reconsider our relations with Russia."

"This wider Europe should build its security architecture with the powers, which are on its border, and the great nations, which share history with us," the French leader said.

