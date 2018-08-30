Air forces of South Korea, Russia to create direct communication line

SEOUL, August 30. /TASS/. South Korea and Russia have agreed to establish a direct communication line between air forces of the two states, South Korea’s ministry of national defense said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the agreement was reached during the Moscow meeting between South Korean Vice Minister of National Defense Seo Ju-seok and his Russian counterpart Alexander Fomin on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the officials also agreed to develop strategic dialogue between their agencies and to step up exchanges and cooperation, the South Korean ministry said.

In addition, Seo Ju-seok urged Russia to support diplomatic efforts aimed at full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Fomin replied that Moscow supports Seoul’s efforts to reach peace and stability in the region.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said that "the sides discussed security in Pacific Rim and northeast Asia, and discussed state and prospects for Russian-Korean relations in the defense sphere." It was also reported that talks took place in a friendly atmosphere, and "the sides demonstrated their interest in intensifying bilateral relations.".