Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian lawmaker Savchenko remanded in custody

World
August 29, 23:08 UTC+3 KIEV

Ukrainian investigators claim that Savchenko plotted to carry out terrorist attacks in the parliament building and in the government district

Share
1 pages in this article
Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Nadezhda Savchenko

Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Nadezhda Savchenko

©  EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

KIEV, August 29. /TASS/. A district court in the Ukrainian capital Kiev turned down a request to place Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Nadezhda Savchenko under house arrest on Wednesday.

Read also
Nadezhda Savchenko

Ukrainian prosecutors to demand maximum penalty for MP Savchenko

"Defense lawyer [Konstantin] Globa’s request to change Savchenko’s level of pretrial restriction from pretrial custody to house arrest… is turned down," the Ukrinform news agency quoted the judge as saying.

Ukrainian investigators claim that Savchenko plotted to carry out terrorist attacks in the parliament building and in the government district. If found guilty, she may face more than five years in prison.

The Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, stripped Savchenko of her parliamentary immunity and granted the go-ahead to detain and arrest her earlier in the year. A Kiev court put Savchenko into custody for two months on March 23, prompting her to declare a hunger strike. The court later rejected her appeal against the arrest and extended it for another two months.

Savchenko, a former Ukrainian military pilot who had taken an active part in Kiev’s military operation in eastern Ukraine, was detained in Russia in June 2014. She had been sentenced to 22 years in jail over complicity in the killing of two Russian journalists in east Ukraine.

She spent nearly two years in the Russian custody and was pardoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 25, 2016. Upon her return to Kiev, Savchenko began an active political career as a member of the Ukrainian parliament.

However, she fell into disfavor of Ukraine’s authorities after her private trips to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in eastern Ukraine and talks with their leadership.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
10
South Ossetia remembers 10th anniversary of the five-day war with Georgia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kiev’s new sanctions to have no impact on construction of Crimea Bridge
2
Russian-Ukrainian relations so far gone nothing could spoil them any further, says Kremlin
3
Russia tests ‘robocop’ power armor enabling soldiers to fire machine-guns with one hand
4
Putin suggests raising retirement age to 60 for women, 65 for men
5
Soviet female cosmonauts group's veteran dies in Moscow aged 77
6
Ruble gains ground against dollar and euro after Putin’s address
7
Russia’s top diplomat says terrorist ‘abscess’ in Idlib must be liquidated
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT