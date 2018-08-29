Saudi Arabia supports Russia’s efforts on settlement in Syria, says Saudi top diplomat

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Riyadh positively values Moscow’s efforts to reach a political settlement in Syria and intends to render support, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said on Wednesday after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We support the efforts of our Russian friends to promote the political process and the return of the [Syrian] refugees. Saudi Arabia renders support in the humanitarian sphere, and we intend to continue on the course," the minister said.

"Saudi Arabia is doing much to support the Syrian people and is working to provide a political settlement with the preservation of this state’s territorial integrity and sovereignty," he said.