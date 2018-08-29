Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Saudi Arabia supports Russia’s efforts on settlement in Syria, says Saudi top diplomat

World
August 29, 17:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Saudi top diplomat praises Moscow’s efforts to reach a political settlement in Syria

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Lavrov says US attempt at ‘regime change’ in Syria failed

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Riyadh positively values Moscow’s efforts to reach a political settlement in Syria and intends to render support, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said on Wednesday after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We support the efforts of our Russian friends to promote the political process and the return of the [Syrian] refugees. Saudi Arabia renders support in the humanitarian sphere, and we intend to continue on the course," the minister said.

"Saudi Arabia is doing much to support the Syrian people and is working to provide a political settlement with the preservation of this state’s territorial integrity and sovereignty," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
10
South Ossetia remembers 10th anniversary of the five-day war with Georgia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ruble gains ground against dollar and euro after Putin’s address
2
Former Ukrainian top diplomat slams plans to denounce Treaty on Friendship with Russia
3
Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group holds drills in Mediterranean
4
Syria presents UN with data proving plans for terrorist chemical weapons attack in Idlib
5
Russian-Ukrainian relations so far gone nothing could spoil them any further, says Kremlin
6
Russian army engineers visit Iran
7
Neanderthals must have had sense of style, say Russian archeologists
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT