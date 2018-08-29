Russian Politics & Diplomacy
China hopes that Russia and US will settle disputes on equal footing

World
August 29, 11:49 UTC+3 BEIJING

Sanctions can't help solve problems, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, August 29. /TASS/. China hopes that Russia and the US will be able to settle the existing controversies through consultations on an equal basis, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said at Wednesday’s briefing, commenting on the new package of sanctions launched by the US against Russia.

"We hope that Russia and the US will settle the existing disputes through consultations and negotiations based on the principles of equality and mutual respect and according to the generally established norms of international law," the diplomat said.

"China has always been against the unilateral use of sanctions in international relations or threats of their use. Such actions can't help solve problems," she noted.

"Russia and the US are powerful global powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council and are responsible for the support for global peace and security," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson concluded.

