Russian military hands out over 5,000 tonnes of bread to refugees leaving Syria’s Idlib

ABU AL-DUHUR/Syria/, August 29. /TASS/. Russian military handed out more than 5,000 tonnes of bread to the residents, who are leaving Syria’s Idlib Governorate controlled by militants through the Abu al-Duhur humanitarian corridor, an official at the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said.

"More than 5,000 tonnes of bread were handed out during the operation of the checkpoint," said Evgeny Kharchenko, who heads the center’s branch in the Aleppo Governorate.

The internally displaced persons (IDPs) also receive food packages, essentials and also clothes, shoes and medicines. Those leaving Idlib go to the Aleppo, Hama and Homs Governorates.

The de-escalation zone in the Idlib Governorate, in northern Syria, was set up to host militants, who refused to reconcile and surrender their arms, and also their families.

The Russian military monitors the situation in Idlib and conducts talks with leaders of illegal armed groups to solve the crisis peacefully and also offer assistance to civilians who are willing to leave the area.