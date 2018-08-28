Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin invited to France for celebrations marking anniversary of end of World War I

World
August 28, 23:00 UTC+3 PARIS

Macron said earlier that he planned to invite the leaders of countries that were involved in World War I to the Paris celebrations

Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to Paris for celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, a source in French President Emmanuel Macron’s administration told TASS on Tuesday.

"President Putin has been invited to Paris for celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I alongside the leaders of 80 other states," the source said, adding that the celebrations would take place on November 11.

Macron said earlier that he planned to invite the leaders of countries that were involved in World War I to the Paris celebrations. According to him, on this occasion, a forum will take place involving heads of states, prime ministers and international organizations officials who will discuss initiatives aimed at easing global tensions. The event is scheduled to be held in Paris on November 11-13.

World War I, which lasted from 1914 to 1918, proved to be one of the largest-scale armed conflicts in history. France and Russia were allies in the war, Russia many times came to France’s rescue. In 1916, the Russian Expeditionary Corps was deployed to the Western Front at the request of Russia’s allies.

The war claimed the lives of 18.6 mln people. An agreement, which put an end to hostilities, was signed in the railway carriage of Supreme Allied Commander Marshal Ferdinand Foch in the Forest of Compiegne, 80 kilometers north of Paris, on November 11, 1918. Since then, France has been celebrating the anniversary of the end of World War I on November 11.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin Emmanuel Macron
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
10
South Ossetia remembers 10th anniversary of the five-day war with Georgia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poroshenko vows abrogation of Ukrainian-Russia friendship treaty will begin shortly
2
Russia tests ‘robocop’ power armor enabling soldiers to fire machine-guns with one hand
3
Russian military say White Helmets hand toxicants to Ahrar al-Sham grouping
4
Russia, China discuss military cooperation
5
Telegram will not consider Russian intelligence agencies’ requests to provide users’ data
6
Military echelon attacked in East Siberia was en route for Vostok-2018 drills — source
7
US sanctions against Russia do not affect Sakhalin-1 project — ExxonMobil
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT