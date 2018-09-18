Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine closed its representative office at CIS constituent bodies in August

World
September 18, 12:59 UTC+3 MINSK

The CIS Executive Committee reports that thee are still contacts with Ukraine through the Ukrainian embassy in Minsk

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS

MINSK, August 28. /TASS/. Ukraine closed its representative office at the constituent bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in August, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Sergei Lebedev told reporters on Tuesday.

"We state with regret that Ukraine’s representative office at the Commonwealth’s constituent bodies was closed in August, but we’ll retain contact with Ukraine: we are having contacts in Minsk through the Ukrainian Embassy in the Republic of Belarus," he said.

Read also
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Ukraine’s leader signs directive breaking friendship treaty with Russia

"A special employee was assigned there, and I don’t see anything tragic in it, because we had a similar situation 10 years ago," Lebedev noted. He specified that at that time an embassy employee combined his activity in the diplomatic mission with the representation of his country’s interest at the CIS constituent bodies. "I still hope that Ukraine will preserve its presence in the CIS," Lebedev said.

The background

In December 1991 Ukraine ratified the Agreement on the Establishment of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Protocol to the Agreement, but did not ratify the Charter of the Commonwealth, so it did not become a CIS member de jure. Still, Kiev took part in the organization’s work at all levels. In 2014, after the coup d’etat in Ukraine the new Ukrainian administration declared the start of its withdrawal from the CIS. In October 2014, a corresponding draft law was submitted to Verkhovna Rada, which has not been studied until recently.

In May 2018, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko signed the order on the end of Ukraine’s participation in the CIS constituent bodies. In June, the chairman of the CIS Executive Committee reported that a note was received which said that a diplomat will be assigned to Ukraine’s embassy in Belarus who will be in charge of contacts with the CIS Executive Committee.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Belarus
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
2
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
3
Military spots body fragments of Ilyushin-20’s crew in Mediterranean
4
Israeli ambassador summoned over incident with Russian military jet downed in Syria
5
Syria welcomes decision of Russia and Turkey on Idlib
6
Frigate Admiral Gorshkov takes to sea for combat training
7
Kremlin comments on Russian military plane incident in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT