Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korea poses serious threat despite talks with US, Japan says

World
August 28, 6:01 UTC+3 TOKYO

Pyongyang appears to "possess and deploy several hundred Nodong missiles capable of reaching almost every part of Japan," according to the Defense Ministry’s annual White Paper

Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, August 28. /TASS/. North Korea, which conducts nuclear tests and has ballistic missiles, continues posing a threat to Tokyo despite a number of positive trends on the Korean Peninsula, the Japanese Defense Ministry’s annual White Paper released on Tuesday said.

"Since 2016, North Korea has willfully conducted three nuclear tests and launched as many as 40 ballistic missiles. These military trends in North Korea pose an unprecedentedly serious and imminent threat to Japan’s security, and significantly damage the peace and security of the region and the international community," the document says. "It is highly significant that Chairman Kim Jong-un reiterated his intension for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and made a clear promise to do so in a written document. It is important to closely monitor specific actions by North Korea to eliminate nuclear and missile capabilities."

Pyongyang appears to "possess and deploy several hundred Nodong missiles capable of reaching almost every part of Japan," according to the document. Given North Korea’s advancements in the development and operational capabilities of nuclear weapons and missiles through repeated nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches to date, "there is no change in our basic recognition concerning the threat of North Korea's nuclear weapons and missiles."

The historic meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump took place at the Capella Hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island on June 12. The parties signed a joint document, in which Pyongyang made a commitment to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula in return for US security guarantees. Trump pledged to meet Pyongyang’s demand to halt joint military drills with South Korea.

The Japanese Defense Ministry’s White Paper is published annually. The 500-page report outlines Tokyo’s approaches to major security issues.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
10
South Ossetia remembers 10th anniversary of the five-day war with Georgia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia sanctions bring US closer to ‘point of no return’ in international policy — embassy
2
Syria’s air defense on ‘highest alert’ in case of sudden strike by US — media
3
US brings cruise missile carriers to Middle East for strikes against Syria — top brass
4
Russian Pacific Fleet strike group hits targets with cruise missiles in drills
5
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters added to Ukraine’s Mirotvorets website database
6
US sanctions against Russia over Skripal case enter into force
7
Gazprom sets global record in laying offshore gas lines — company
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT