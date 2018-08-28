Saudi-led coalition conducts air strikes on Yemen’s airport - TV

TASS, August 28. The Air Force of the Saudi-led coalition carried out a strike on the international airport in Yemen’s capital of Sana’a, Al Arabiya TV channel reported on Tuesday.

The strikes also targeted a military air base located to the north of the Yemeni capital, according to the report.

The confrontation between the government forces and the Houthi rebels has been ongoing in Yemen since August 2014. It entered the most active phase in March 2015, when the Saudi Arabia-led coalition invaded the country.