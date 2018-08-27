Russian Politics & Diplomacy
PM praises Russia-Israel dialogue on Middle East

World
August 27, 13:27 UTC+3 VILNIUS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel and Russia maintain an active dialogue on the Middle Eastern problems

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

© AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, Pool

VILNIUS, August 27. /TASS/. Israel and Russia are conducting an active dialogue on the Middle Eastern problems in an atmosphere of sincerity, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is staying in Lithuania on August 23-26.

Israel’s strike hit Islamic State terrorists in Syria — Russian defense ministry

"We are colleagues with Russia that respect each other and conduct a sincere dialogue," Lithuanian National Radio and Television quoted Netanyahu as saying on Monday. The interview with the Israeli prime minister to Lithuania’s national broadcasting company will be aired this evening.

According to the prime minister, business contacts with Russia are primarily carried out "on problems which are important to us." "We are discussing with Russia issues of our inner circle which are important to Israel."

He stressed at a joint press conference with Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis earlier that the development of relations between Israel and the Russian Federation is characterized by a search for common points, which are growing in number. "It can’t be said that we agree with each other on all issues, but there are more and more aspects on which our positions coincide," the prime minister noted.

Syrian conflict
